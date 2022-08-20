Sweet mullets, lightning strikes, blue lobsters: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:56 AM MST until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 1:31 PM MST until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 1:43 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:17 AM MST until SAT 2:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 1:01 PM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 1:47 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 2:15 PM MST, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon

Sweet mullets, lightning strikes, blue lobsters: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a student putting his life on hold to adopt an abandoned baby to the start of the 2022 mullet championships, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Aug. 13-19 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Phoenix partners with foundation to provide free backyard gardens: The city of Phoenix is looking for residents interested in growing a backyard garden, and you wouldn’t have to spend a penny for installation.

Phoenix partners with foundation to provide free backyard gardens

2. Texas State student puts life on pause to adopt baby he found abandoned in trash pile in Haiti: A Texas State student from Haiti is making headlines after his mission to adopt a baby he found in the trash back home went viral. 

Haiti photo

Photo of 27-year-old Jimmy Amisial with Emilio Angel Jeremiah.

3. Couple arrested for having sex on amusement park ride: The couple originally denied having sex, saying they were picking up a dropped packet of cigarettes.

Rides at Cedar Point, including the Giant Wheel ride, are pictured in a file image taken at the amusement park in in Sandusky, Ohio.

4. Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during Chandler health emergency: A group of women who visited Arizona to see a friend now have a strange story to tell, after what happened at a restaurant near Chandler Mall.

Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during emergency

A group of women who visited Arizona to see a friend now have a strange story to tell, after what happened at a restaurant near Chandler Mall that led them to take a rideshare ride to the hospital. The only problem is, the driver they thought was their rideshare driver was not a rideshare driver at all. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

5. Snoop Dogg announces the upcoming release of his new cereal Snoop Loopz: Snoop Dogg has released mega hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot," has released his own gin called Indoggo and wine with 19 Crimes, has a cannabis company called Leafs By Snoop and is now entering the world of breakfast cereals with the newest addition to his resume, Snoop Loopz.

6. 'They are our heroes': Peoria woman grateful for 3 men who rescued her daughter: An Arizona mother is thankful three strangers stepped up to help save her daughter, as the car her daughter was in caught fire without her knowing.

Strangers save life of Arizona woman after her car caught fire

Three men driving back from their lunch break helped save the life of a young woman who did not appear to be aware of what is happening to her car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

7. The 2022 US men’s mullet championship is open: "Think you’ve got what it takes to ride the wave to Mullet Fame? Enter today and find out," the mullet championship beckons.

The USA Mullet Championships 2021 Men’s Open Division winners. (USA Mullet Championships)

8. Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix: "They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured," DPS said.

Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix

A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix.

9. Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine: You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. 

Rare blue lobster caught in Maine. (Credit: Luke Rand)

10. VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach: Garrett Zendek flew his drone over the waters off Cocoa Beach, Florida while visiting the area last week and says she was shocked to see hundreds of sharks less than a 1,000 feet from the shore.
 