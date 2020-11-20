Technology helps bring families together for a virtual Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving celebrations are likely going to be a lot smaller in 2020 because of the pandemic. In fact, electronics will be joining the festivities.

"This year has really redefined how we talk to our loved ones," said Jessica Propernick, assistant manager at Best Buy.

She says they have received countless questions from people looking for ways of virtually connecting with family members. She's been recommending some newly updated Smart Home devices.

"Really we have seen an explosion in how many devices have updates like with screen size, so you can choose from a 5 inch, 8 inch, 10 inch, all kinds of screen sizes..explained Propernick. "Almost like a webcam for your TV, so really, you can do a video chat from the biggest screen in your home."

Patrick Hoyack of Flagstaff is one of those people who will be taking advantage of technology this Thanksgiving. He plans on using Facetime for a virtual meal with relatives in Mesa.

"Gonna be doing it a little different this year," he said.

It's a similar story for Van Kim, who lives in Phoenix. He'll be using Zoom this holiday to visit his mother and brother in Chicago.

"Obviously I can't visit in person because of travel restrictions to enter the state," he said.

And while 2020 celebrations are no doubt scaled back this year, Kim says technology has been to stay in touch with family, and that's something to be grateful for.

"I think it's extremely nice. I can see my mom, brother, see what they're gonna do and I can see their faces even though I can't see them physically."

