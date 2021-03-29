Teen driver killed in rollover crash in Phoenix

article

A 17-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Sunday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police said the crash happened at 11:17 p.m. near 24th Street and Camelback Road when a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner ran a red light at Cactus Road while turning eastbound, striking a median and rolling over.

"The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the collision," police said in a statement on March 29.

Firefighters responded and pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Police say any possible impairment will not be determined until toxicology results are complete.

