Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.

The teen was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported to police that the shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex, located at 17th and Adams Streets.

"After speaking to witnesses, detectives learned there were multiple shooters while the victim was with a group inside a vehicle," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said.

No suspects are in custody.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.