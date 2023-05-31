Teen girl hurt in shootout after downtown Phoenix party

A party in downtown Phoenix ended with a shootout that left a teenage girl hurt.

The party was in an area near 6th Street and Pierce. Police say it was about 1:19 a.m. on May 31 when the shooting happened.

A large group of people were leaving when gunfire broke out between two individuals, investigators said.

A juvenile-aged girl and several parked cars were shot during the exchange. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, and police did not say if anyone was arrested.

Where the shooting happened: