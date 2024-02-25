Teen killed, another in critical condition after crashing into tree in north Phoenix, PD says

A teen was killed and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road on Feb. 25.

"When officers arrived, they located two teenagers in the vehicle, both were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The teenage passenger did not survive their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver remains in the hospital and is listed in critical condition," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Police didn't say what might've led up to the crash.

The teen victim wasn't identified by police.

No more information is available.

Just a day before, another teen was killed in a two-car crash closer to central Phoenix.

Map of the area where the crash happened: