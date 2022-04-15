Teen struck, killed by car in west Phoenix

article

A teenager has died after being hit by a car near 61st Avenue and McDowell, according to Phoenix police.

The collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. when a pickup truck heading east on McDowell hit 17-year-old Juan Diaz, who was standing in the street.

Diaz died from his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash.

