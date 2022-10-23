Teen takes her own life after reported bullying by teammates, a self check-out arrest: this week's top stories

From a high school hockey player taking her own life after reported bullying by teammates, a woman police say who didn't scan all her items at self-checkout being arrested, to a $1.7 million toilet in San Francisco. Here are this week's top stories from Oct. 16-22.

1. Three high school hockey players suspended after 16-year-old takes her own life, parents say: A 16-year-old girl took her own life just days before the start of her senior year. McKenna Brown's parents say their daughter was severely bullied and harassed online.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Three of McKenna's hockey teammates, who were behind the harassment, have been suspended by the Lightning High School Hockey League, her mom Cheryl Brown says.

2. Woman arrested after not scanning all items at a Walmart self-checkout: Loss prevention has been cracking down on self-checkout thefts from the same Walmart store. Police have reported two recent cases where people were arrested after allegedly swapping barcodes at self-checkout.

TeddyJoe Fliam

3. Video: Teacher throws student against wall; officials conclude 'abuse and neglect did not occur': A mother has chosen to share a disturbing video inside a school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes.

4. San Francisco building single public toilet that will cost $1.7 million and won't be completed until 2025: A spokesperson for the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department told Fox News Digital that the exorbitantly high cost is due to "onerous demands and unpredictable costs levied by PG&E," construction costs that have skyrocketed 20% to 30% in the past two years, and employment of workers who are being paid a living wage with benefits.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 9: Homeless people are seen in Tenderloin district of San Francisco in California, United States on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

5. Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say: The sheriff’s office is questioning the 19-year-old suspect believed to be the passenger being taken by ride-share service before they crashed after she was shot.

6. Paramedics sent to middle school after students fall ill from 'One Chip Challenge': Several students at a middle school had to be treated by school staff and paramedics after attempting the "One Chip Challenge," a social media trend in which participants film their reactions after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip.

Dublin, CA - October 07: A recent social media trend has caused some children to vomit, sweat profusely and their tongues turn blue after participating in the One Chip Challenge. After several students conducted the challenge at Bay Area schools, mul Expand

7. James Corden no longer banned from Keith McNally's upscale NYC restaurant after 'profuse' apology: Restaurateur Keith McNally has unbanned James Corden from his upscale New York City restaurant, Balthazar, after previously accusing the late-night host of "abusive" behavior.

FILE - James Corden attends the "Mammals" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on Oct. 07, 2022, in London, England. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

8. Landspout spotted southeast of Phoenix – a type of tornado: Many are wondering what they saw in the southeast Valley that looked like a funnel cloud or tornado Sunday afternoon – well, the National Weather Service has an answer about what it was.

9. Husband of woman who died inside a restaurant restroom speaks out: The woman's husband noticed everyone had returned from the restroom except for his wife. "I asked her female cousin to go in and check on her," he said. She ran back out with devastating news.

Verna Winn

10. American Airlines passenger 'WEDGED' between 'OBESE people' on flight, asks for 'reparations': Sydney Watson, who describes herself as an Australian/American political commentator, posted to Twitter on Monday stating that she was "literally - WEDGED between two OBESE people on my flight."