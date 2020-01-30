Teenage driver accused of DUI in deadly Southern Arizona crash

article

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other crimes after two people were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on a southern Arizona roadway, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening on a rural road near Arivaca, which is 50 miles (81 kilometers) southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that the U.S. Border Patrol tried without success to get the driver to stop after failing to yield. The vehicle crashed a short time later, the department said.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement and DUI, the department said.

No identities were released.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)