Tempe Home Depot employee arrested, accused of passing nearly $400K in counterfeit currency

Secret Service agents arrested a Tempe Home Depot employee for passing nearly $400,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, the federal law enforcement agency said Friday.

Adrian Jean Pineda, a vault associate at the store, was arrested on Jan. 31 and is accused of taking cash from the store's deposits and replacing it with counterfeit bills during his shifts. The Secret Service said the store recorded $387,500 in losses from January 2018 to January of this year.

During Pineda's arrest, Secret Service agents seized $5,000 in counterfeit currency and recovered $5,300 in genuine currency. An additional $22,000 in genuine currency was found at Pineda's home.

Pineda is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

"This case illustrates the continued commitment of the Secret Service and the US Attorney’s Office to investigating and prosecuting counterfeit violations," U.S. Secret Service Phoenix Field Office Special Agent in Charge Frank Boudreaux Jr. said.

