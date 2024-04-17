Tempe Police ask for information on March 12 murder near Priest Drive

Investigators are asking for information about the murder of Joseph Lemons who was found dead on March 12 in Tempe.

According to investigators, Lemons was spotted at the location his body was found, before he was found dead.

His body was found near the intersection of Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

He was also spotted at the intersection of Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive in Tempe in the hours before his death.

Police are asking for anyone who saw him or had contact with him between March 10-12 to reach out.

Those with information can contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

Map of where Lemons' body was discovered: