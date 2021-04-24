Expand / Collapse search
Tempe police officers surprise boy with new toy gator tractor after his old one was stolen

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Tempe officers surprised a little boy with a new gator after his old one was stolen. (Tempe Police)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers made a little boy's day by surprising him with a new toy gator tractor after his old one was stolen earlier this month.

"Our officers answered a family’s prayers this morning by gifting 4 year old Gerald a new Gator after his was stolen a couple weeks ago," officers said in a Twitter post on April 24.

Police said Peter Philbrook, the boy's father, had posted to Facebook asking for help after the battery-powered tractor was stolen from their apartment complex. Philbrook said he and his son Gerald had bonded over it and was willing to sell whatever he could to come up with the reward money.

The original Facebook post.

Patrol Sergeant Andrew Brooks saw the post, and after unsuccessful attempts to find the Gator, he reached out to a local Walmart and the Tempe Officer's Association to secure enough money to buy Gerald a brand new one.

"The video does not fully convey the abundance of joy, kindness and gratitude those present felt at that moment," officials said in a statement.

