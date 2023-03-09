Tempers flare at Arizona school district board meeting amid contract controversy with Christian university

Some heated exchanges took place at the site of a Phoenix area school board meeting on Mar. 9, after two duelling rallies took place outside the building where the meeting took place.

The meeting involved members of the Washington Elementary School District. The district decided in February to reject student-teachers from a Christian university because of their biblical values.

Both groups got very heated, and extra security was on hand. One of the groups fought for the board members' rights, as well as supporting the decision to get rid of the partnership and supporting LGBTQ+ students and staff.

The other group, meanwhile, fought for the students from the Christian university.

During the meeting, it was revealed that members of the WESD school board have received death threats.

"Adults are perpetuating bullying. They are perpetuating hatred," said board member Tamillia Valenzuela.

Partnership between WESD and Christian university began over a decade ago

For the last 11 years, student-teachers from Arizona Christian Univerisity have worked in with WESD, which helps the student-teachers gain invaluable work experience. For the school district, the partnership also helped alleviate a growing teacher shortage.

The President of ACU said more than 100 students have served the district, and 25 were hired full time by the district after graduation.

School District officials had recommended renewing the partnership, but the board members, three of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, said that having student teachers with biblical values in the state’s largest elementary school district is too dangerous.

"[The] institution has policies that are openly bigoted, and I will not sit here as a member of the community and let our children be subjected to that," said Valenzuela.

In the end, a unanimous decision was made in February to cut ties with ACU. The university has since filed a lawsuit against WESD and its board members. In a statement, officials with WESD said they have been served the lawsuit, but have not had time to review it.

Dozens pack board meeting room

During the meeting on Mar. 9, dozens packed into the meeting room, with hundreds waiting and rallying outside from both sides.

"That's your religion. We have clear separation of church and state in this country," said Leda Devileger.

"This isn’t even about religion to me. The contract wasn’t terminated. It was not renewed. The board was voted in by the people, by their constituents. They made a decision. It was a 5-0 decision. There shouldn’t be a controversy. It’s down. It happened. Time to move on," said Raquel Mamani.

Supporters with the other group also spoke out.

"We need teachers. The teachers need help with their kids and stuff. Why not get them? What’s wrong with this?" said Clarissa Cosgrove.