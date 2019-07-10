‘That picture ugly': Wanted woman comments on her own mugshot posted by police

An attempted second-degree murder suspect in Louisiana clearly wasn't feeling a mugshot posted by St. Martin Parish deputies on Facebook when she commented on the photo they posted asking followers to be on the lookout for her.

St. Martin Crime Stoppers posted a photo of Precious Landry on Wednesday offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information on Landry's whereabouts.

In an unexpected twist, Landry seemed to find the post unflattering and actually commented herself, saying, "that picture ugly."

"Precious Landry you are always welcome to head over to the Sheriff's Office and take a new picture if you want," St. Martin Crime Stoppers wrote in response. "Or you can just wait to take it when someone turns you in to collect on the $1,000 reward."

According to the Facebook page, Landry has since turned herself in.

