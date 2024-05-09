The Adobe Bar and Grille opens at the Arizona Biltmore

There’s a new restaurant now open in one of the most pristine parts of the Valley.

The Adobe Bar and Grille at the Arizona Biltmore is ready to host as it replaces the one built in 1929. It's situated across from the Arizona Biltmore – the resort and spa built by an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright.

The restaurant sits on one of two 18-hole championship golf courses owned in part by Valley legend Jerry Colangelo.

"It was time for renovation, not only of the course itself, but of the accommodations for food and beverage," Colangelo said.

The Legacy Room of the restaurant takes you through the history of Biltmore.

"To the left here is a room that I love," Colangelo said. "These photos include nine U.S. Presidents."

Presidents like John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush.

"I love this room," Colangelo said.

The restaurant has bar seating with leather-backed chairs, TVs, formal seating and a patio featuring misters, fire pits and water features.

"We elevated this area of the property, so we could lift the building up," Colangelo said.

You also get an amazing view.

"We wanted to capture the past by using materials. Frank Lloyd Wright, when designing the Biltmore hotel, had very specific things he had in mind, and we incorporated the copper and the adobe brick and pieces of the past," Colangelo said.

The Adobe Bar and Grille is open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour seven days a week. Dinner service is available Wednesday through Sunday.

It also features The Pantry, a grab and go space for teas, coffees, pastries and more.

Map of where the restaurant is: