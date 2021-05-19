Expand / Collapse search
The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale hiring for dozens of jobs

By
Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenician Resort and Spa in Scottsdale now hiring

The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale is looking to fill about 80 positions as they gear up for a busy travel season. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The iconic Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale is known for its location up against Camelback Mountain and its luxurious accommodations - and they need help.

"We need more people, no question," said general manager Mark Vinciguerra.

Tourism is once against making a comeback, but the increase in travelers means that there's a need for more employees.

"We have had great demand, and the recovery from COVID - which is devastating to the travel industry - is coming more quickly than we anticipated," Vinciguerra said.

The Phoenician is holding a hiring event and is looking to fill about 80 positions ranging from housekeeping to food and beverage to landscaping.

This is all part of the plan to keep up with the leisure travelers the resort expects during the summer months.

"The business levels have been sustainable for the last 4 months, so we think that trend will continue," said the general manager.

The hiring event is going on until 5 p.m. on May 19, but anyone interested can apply for positions online. They are also offering $500 sign-on bonuses for full- and part-time employees.

Learn more here: https://www.thephoenician.com/careers/

