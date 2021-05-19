The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale hiring for dozens of jobs

The iconic Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale is known for its location up against Camelback Mountain and its luxurious accommodations - and they need help.

"We need more people, no question," said general manager Mark Vinciguerra.

Tourism is once against making a comeback, but the increase in travelers means that there's a need for more employees.

"We have had great demand, and the recovery from COVID - which is devastating to the travel industry - is coming more quickly than we anticipated," Vinciguerra said.

The Phoenician is holding a hiring event and is looking to fill about 80 positions ranging from housekeeping to food and beverage to landscaping.

This is all part of the plan to keep up with the leisure travelers the resort expects during the summer months.

"The business levels have been sustainable for the last 4 months, so we think that trend will continue," said the general manager.

The hiring event is going on until 5 p.m. on May 19, but anyone interested can apply for positions online. They are also offering $500 sign-on bonuses for full- and part-time employees.

Learn more here: https://www.thephoenician.com/careers/

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

More Arizona news

Advertisement









