Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Feb. 17-19

Need plans this weekend? Check out air shows, hoop dancing competitions, chocolate celebrations and more in the Phoenix area for Feb. 17-19.

Buckeye

Buckeye Air Fair

"Save the date for a weekend of fun for the entire family again February 17-19, 2023, featuring an airshow, vintage and military aircraft, action-packed demonstrations, AZ SciTech exhibitions and so much more."

Feb. 17-19

Free

3000 S. Palo Verde Rd. Buckeye, AZ

https://www.buckeyeaz.gov/community/residents/events-in-buckeye/buckeye-air-fair

Chandler

Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival

"The Fine Arts & Wine Festival features 125+ juried artists specializing in sensational oil paintings, life-size bronzes, luminous glass sculptures, pottery, metal creations, one of a kind jewelry, photography and mixed-media sculptures.

The event will also include live music and first-class wine tastings from notable wines found in regions of Germany, France, Italy, Chile, Australia and, of course, Arizona."

Feb. 17-19

$5

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West

https://downtownchandler.org/events/fine-arts-and-wine-festival

Glendale

Glendale Chocolate Affaire

"The Chocolate Affaire is the premiere event for chocolate lovers everywhere. The event brings unique chocolate experiences to the City of Glendale for a two-day exhibition of 50+ chocolatiers, wine tastings, food demonstrations, live music and family-friendly interactive experiences!"

Feb. 18-19

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Glendale Civic Center

https://thechocolateaffaire.com/

Laveen

37th Annual Arizona Gay Rodeo

"The Arizona Gay Rodeo Association is a volunteer group that produces an annual rodeo to benefit local LGBTQ+ charities.

Rodeo events include: Bull Riding, Steer Riding, Chute Dogging, Calf Roping on Foot, Mounted Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Flag Race, Team Roping, Steer Decorating, Wild Drag Race, and Goat Dressing."

Feb. 17-19

Kids 12 and under free; adults $20

Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds

https://www.agra-phx.com/2020-arizona-gay-rodeo-information/

Litchfield Park

Wigwam Fine Art Festival

"Discover the incredible works of more than 125 of the Southwest’s most accomplished fine artists and craftsmen, all displayed in this stunning outdoor gallery. Lively musical performances, exquisite resort dining, and refreshing beverages compliment your festival experience."

Feb. 17-19

Free

Wigwam Resort

https://www.vermillionpromotions.com/event/wigwam-festival-of-fine-art/

Mesa

Brick Fest Live

""LEGO Exhibits, Live Interactive Stage Show, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merch, and more!"

Feb. 18-19

$16+

Bell Bank Park

https://www.brickfestlive.com/bfl-mes-23-event-page1676399991752

Streetside Classics 2023 Spring Car Show

"Please come join us for this family-friendly event. General admission is FREE and open to the public, but we ask that everyone bring a canned food item for the United Food Bank. Show attractions include food trucks, vendors, great music, raffle prizes and more! Register early and receive 5 additional event tickets at time of entry."

Feb. 18

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free, canned food items wanted

614 E. Auto Center Dr., Ste. 101, Mesa, AZ 85204

https://springcarshow2023.eventbrite.com

Phoenix

18th Annual Polish Festival

"Delicious Polish cuisine and refreshing imported Polish beer will complement traditional folk dances, Polish music, and fun activities for the whole family.

There will be a souvenir boutique filled with a variety of traditional Polish jewelry, crafts, national ornaments, T-shirts, hats, and more."

Feb. 18-19

Free

2828 W Country Gables Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053

http://www.polishfestivalaz.org/

VNSA Used Book Sale

"Score books, DVD's and more at the annual VNSA Used Book Sale. More than 600,000 items set up at the Arizona State Fairgrounds Agriculture building.

All proceeds from the annual VNSA Used Book Sale benefit Valley human service agencies. Since the first sale in 1957, VNSA has returned more than $8,000,000 to local nonprofit organizations in our community."

Feb. 18-19

Free

Arizona State Fairgrounds

https://vnsabooksale.org/

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

"The art of hoop dance honors cultural traditions shared by multiple Indigenous communities. With roots in healing ceremonies, traditions and practices, today hoop dance is shared as an artistic expression to celebrate and honor Indigenous traditions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Through stunning performances of those women and men competing to be named the next World Champion Hoop Dancer, the event combines artistry, athleticism, tradition and suspense for an unforgettable weekend of fellowship and competition."

Feb. 18-19

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$10 for American Indians; $25 general admission

Heard Museum

https://heard.org/event/hoop/

Scottsdale

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

"Be ready to see your favorite breweries again, explore new brews, and enjoy a fun-filled day with friends and family at the iconic STRONG BEER FESTIVAL."

Feb. 18

11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$70+; $20 for designated drivers

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

https://saltriverfields.com/strong-beer-fest-feb-18/

Navajo Rug & Jewelry Festival

"The festival will feature Navajo rugs, jewelry & crafts for sale, weaving demonstrations, weaver stories, cultural teachings and a raffle of Navajo Rug.

This special event will feature over 200 traditional handwoven Navajo rugs, with 100% of sale proceeds directly benefitting the weavers."

Feb. 18-19

Free

Holland Community Center

https://hollandcenter.org/event/navajo-rug-festival/

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

"The world’s largest Arabian horse show returns for the 68th year February 16th -26th at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The show will highlight the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more!"