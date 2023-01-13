Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 13-15

Need plans this weekend? From aircraft museums to zen festivals, here's a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Jan. 13-15:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Cave Creek

Sonoran Fine Art Festival

"The Sonoran Fine Art Festival returns to Stagecoach Village for three days of art, wine, music and food! The event features 100 Fine Artists and talented craftsmen exhibiting throughout the open-air plaza of Stagecoach Village creating a relaxing and intimate setting for patrons to shop while sipping wine, listening to live music, and taking in the panoramic views of the cactus studded foothills. Enjoy wine tastings, gourmet chocolates, and patio dining from a selection of fine restaurants and food trucks."

Jan. 13-15

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Stagecoach Village

https://www.vermillionpromotions.com/event/cave-creek-arts-festival/

Chandler

28th Annual Chandler Multicultural Festival

"The Multicultural Festival is a part of the Celebration of Unity annual events held each January to honor our community's heritage and diversity, along with the spirit and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil rights movement.

In its 28th year the Multicultural Festival promotes the cultural diversity of our community through music, dance, art, storytelling and more. Enjoy cultural performances, kids' activities, unique vendors and delicious food."

Jan. 14

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/chandler-multicultural-festival

Litchfield Park

Litchfield Park Gathering

"Many of the finest Native American artists and artisans in the Southwest are set to participate in this award-winning festival on January 14 & 15, 2023 from 10am - 5pm daily. Their art will be on display and for sale throughout the weekend. Festival patrons will enjoy a fabulous selection of traditional and contemporary jewelry & beadwork, kachinas & pueblo carvings, paintings & prints, pottery, sculptures, and more!"

Jan. 14-15

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Litchfield Park Recreation Center

litchfieldpark.gov/1466/Litchfield-Park-Gathering

Mesa

Family Fun Day at CAF Airbase Arizona

"On selected Saturdays, Airbase Arizona holds a special ‘Family Fun Day’ event with something for the whole family. In addition to big special admission discounts, many activities are offered to educate and entertain our adventurous, patriotic spirit.

Examples of activities include: toy airplane flying, Kid’s Adventure Hunt, tours of military airplanes, vintage aviation films, Hidden Treasures Tour, Aviation 101 Instruction, special presentations, and more."

Jan. 14

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$5 per person / $10 for a family of 4

Airbase Arizona Flying Museum

https://www.azcaf.org/

Peoria

Concert in the Courtyard

"The Peoria Main Library will be hosting Concert in the Courtyard on the second Saturday of the month, now through April. Concert in the Courtyard is a free event that will feature an hour of acoustic music provided by local singers and songwriters in the recently updated library courtyard. This weekend, guests can enjoy the sounds of Javier, who will be playing piano and instrumental music."

Jan. 14

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Peoria Main Library

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/16425/1033

Music and Mimosas

"What’s better than spending a Sunday morning with friends and family while enjoying an array of delicious entrées and live entertainment? Enjoy musical performances from CAFE (Central Arizona Flute Ensemble), a full spread of sweet and savory breakfast items, and a variety of cocktail options, including one complimentary mimosa per person 21+."

Jan. 15

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

$39.95 per person

Arizona Broadway Theatre

https://azbroadway.org/event/music-and-mimosas/

Phoenix

HoriZen Festival 2023

"H﻿oriZen is BACK for a weekend long, day into night experience on an acre of property at The Pemberton. We hand-picked the artists on this lineup with the intention of leaving you enlightened, inspired, and moved by the end of this journey. We look forward to bringing you a captivating experience through organic tribal bass & house and lo-fi atmospherics."

Jan. 14-15

$45+

The Pemberton

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/horizen-music-arts-festival-tickets-469751317837

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

"The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15, for their 30th year. Support Arizona businesses and enjoy sampling delicious food and beverages at Taste the Desert. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the outdoor garden atmosphere and walk away with culinary knowledge from local vendors."

Jan. 13-15

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$8 for adults / $1 for kids under $12

Arizona State Fairgrounds

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/

Vegan Social

"Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air feast in Phoenix, AZ that is free and open to the public. This open-air feast offers food, produce, drinks and essentials in the morning and evening, every second and third Saturday of the month with a break June-August, resuming September of each year. Vegan Social features 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors each month."

Jan. 14

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

2nd Street and Roosevelt

https://www.vegansocial.co/

Surprise

Surprise Fine Art and Wine Festival

"Back by popular demand, the City of Surprise and Thunderbird Artists are once again partnering for another spectacular Surprise Fine Art Festival. Surprise warrants a weekend stay for the whole family."

Jan. 13-15

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$3, $15 for wine tasting

Mark Coronado Park

https://thunderbirdartists.com/surprise-arizona-fine-art-wine-festival-january



