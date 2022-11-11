Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 11-13

From Veterans Day ceremonies to Bulgarian folklore festivals, there's no shortage of events going on across the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

Veterans Day events (Nov. 11)

Avondale

Veterans Day Ceremony and Fun Run

"The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers."

Run starts at 8 a.m., ceremony starts at 9

Estrella Mountain Community College

$25 to participate in the run

https://www.avondaleaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2999/

Chandler

Veterans Day Celebration

"Presented by the Military and Veterans Affairs Commission and Community Services Department, the civic event honors all who have served and continued to serve our country with acknowledgments."

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Field of Honor at Veterans Oasis Park

https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/veterans-day

Fountain Hills

Veterans Day Services at the Veterans Memorial

"Join in the community celebration and recognition of Veterans, hosted by: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507, American Legion Post 58, Marine Corps League Det. 1439."

Starts at 9 a.m.

Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial at Fountain Park

https://www.fountainhillsaz.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=449

Glendale

Veterans Day Ceremony

"Mayor Jerry P. Weiers and the City of Glendale invite the public to attend and honor our veterans in person or online."

Starts at 8 a.m.

Glendale Main Library

Watch online: https://www.facebook.com/GlendaleAZ/

https://www.glendaleaz.com/news/what_s_new/veterans_day_ceremony

Goodyear

Veterans Day Tribute Festival

"Gather with your community to reflect and honor our local heroes: the military service men and women of the West Valley. Enjoy a concert, live art demos, giveaways, kids activities and food trucks."

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Goodyear Civic Square

https://www.goodyearaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8411/36?sortn=EName&npage=72&toggle=all

Mesa

East Valley Veterans Parade

"The East Valley Veterans Parade provides an opportunity for the community to gather in honoring, thanking and celebrating local Veterans, active Military, and their families.

Parade participants are invited to fly their flags. We’re excited to see which flags represent you and your group, whether it be the U.S. flag, or something else. We hope to see a sea of flag bearers and pray for windy weather this Veterans Day. Join us on November 11th, 2022 to Raise the Flag!"

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Starts on Center Street and University Drive in Mesa

https://evvp.org/

Peoria

Veterans Day Ceremony

"The event will honor our veterans, and include a special acknowledgement to recognize the new names added to Peoria’s Honor Wall."

Starts at 8 a.m.

Peoria Veterans Memorial in Rio Vista Community Park

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4784/439

Phoenix

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

"The streets will be filled with color and music as the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade rolls through the streets of Phoenix at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov 11th, 2022. This year’s theme is Liberty, Honor, and Sacrifice.

The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade features seven Veterans as Grand Marshals from World War II to the present day, two distinguished Marshals, floats, ROTC units, military vehicles, classic cars, marching bands, equestrian units, and more."

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Begins at Central Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road

https://honoringamericasveterans.org/2022-phoenix-veterans-day-parade/

Veterans Day Gourd Dance & Community Potluck

"​Join us in honoring the memory of all Veterans who have served our nation. Gourd dancing begins at 11:30 a.m. conducted by the Arizona Territory Gourd Society. Event will be held outside and is FREE in honor of the Veterans Day holiday. Due to COVID precautions, please bring packaged food instead of homemade for potluck."

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pueblo Grande Museum

https://www.phoenix.gov/calendar/parks/4381

Veterans Day Tribute at the Heard Museum

"Guest speakers, reception, music, Veteran art market, and the new exhibition, In the Service Of: American Indian Artists and Tributes featuring works of art created by and for American Indian veterans will be on view in the Crosswalk Gallery. Come celebrate this November with America’s original bravest."

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Heard Museum

Free admission for veterans, plus one guest

https://heard.org/event/veterans-day-tribute/

Scottsdale

Veterans Day at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

"Scottsdale’s annual Veterans Day commemoration is emceed by Mayor David D. Ortega and also includes remarks from Joan Fudala, Air Force veteran and community historian.

This year’s keynote speaker, Rose Mattie, was deployed to Iraq from 2003-2005, then again from 2009-10, with several roles in between. In 2011, the army selected Mattie to be part of an elite female program where she was deployed with the Green Berets to an Afghan village supporting the Navy SEALs."

Starts at 3 p.m.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/news/scottsdale-veterans-day-commemoration-features-rose-mattie

Tempe

Tempe Veterans Day Parade

"Veterans Day parade participants include members of the Tempe City Council, various Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, local school marching bands, community members, veterans groups and many more. It is truly a homegrown family event.



After the parade, head to Tempe Beach Park for entertainment and walk through our Resource Village featuring nonprofits and organizations dedicated to serving active duty military, veterans and their families."

Starts at 10 a.m.

Begins at ASU Gammage and heads north on Mill

https://mailchi.mp/tempe/veteransdayparade2022

Other fun events

Fountain Hills

Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts

"It’s the perfect place to do holiday shopping or just purchase art that speaks to you. Many of the artists at the Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts offer unique holiday themed ornaments and artwork, making it easy to check off gifts for your family and friends."

Nov. 11-13

East Avenue of the Fountains

https://www.fountainhillschamber.com/artfairs-fall-fountain-festival/

Glendale

Dino's Git Down

The free Truck show and vendor expo features custom Chevrolet and GMC trucks and cars from all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The event includes a cruising lane, designated tailgate area and a top 100 trucks area, which will include several vehicles to be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson event in January 2023.

Nov. 11, 9am - 9pm

Nov. 12, 9am - 3pm

State Farm Stadium

https://dinosgitdown.com

Phoenix

Bulgarian Folklore Festival

"The Balkan Community Culture and Heritage Organization welcomes you to celebrate Bulgarian folk culture and customs!

The Bulgarian Folklore Festival "Tupan Bie" has provided awareness and education about Bulgarian culture and heritage through dance performances, music and art since 2017. "Tupan Bie" gives Bulgarian singers, dancers, and craftsmen a chance to showcase their art while educating the community."

Nov. 12

3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phoenix Center for the Arts

https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/events/bulgarian-folklore-festival-tupan-bie/

Chiles & Chocolate

"Chiles & Chocolate is back and with the perfect recipe for a sweet and spicy weekend. Shop the Valley’s top chile and chocolate vendors for savory treats! Then, treat yourself to gourmet chocolates, flavorful sauces, fresh and fire-roasted chiles, and a variety of homemade goodies."

Nov. 11-13

$19.95 - $34.95

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/chiles-chocolate/2022-11-11/

Phoenix Pizza Festival

"At the 7th annual Phoenix Pizza Festival, 20+ pizza makers sell all types of pizza slices and full pies. The event also features performances by some of Phoenix's best local bands, plus lawn games, desserts, local market vendors, kid's activities, and more. Bars will offer a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and N/A beverages. All tickets are General Admission, and all food/drink items cost extra once inside."

Nov. 12-13

Margaret T. Hance Park

https://www.phoenix.pizza/

Rediscover Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments

"MIM’s newest exhibition, Rediscover Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments, highlights instrumental moments in music history as 28 new acquisitions and loans of historical significance join some of the treasured instruments—including the Erard grand piano, Amati violin, ancient Mesopotamian lyre fragments, and Jimi Hendrix’s Black Widow electric guitar—that helped shape this remarkable special exhibition."

Opens Nov. 11

$20

https://mim.org/special-exhibitions/rediscover-treasures/

WayneFest 2022

"Now in its fourth year, WayneFest is a micro-festival held in Phoenix’s historic Coronado Park. It’s a celebration of music, food and community."

Nov. 12

Coronado Park

$5-$20

https://dtphx.org/event/?id=9459&schduleId=34096

Mesa

Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival

"At the Par-Tee Tour you will drive, chip, pitch, and putt your way through the day for cash, prizes, and much more! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the first golf festival while cruising the course. Local chefs will be serving seasonal gourmet dishes and craft beers and cocktails to our VIP’s and offering for food + beverage items to General Admission Ticket Holders."

Nov. 12

Dobson Ranch Golf Course

$30

https://www.parteetour.com/

The Country Can Festival

"This will be a Celebration of Great Live Country Music, Arizona's Best Food Trucks, Unique Shopping, Our Veterans, and Every Kind of Drink in a Can. Bring your blankets and chairs to chill out on the lawn and don't forget to bring your dancing boots to dance on our large wood dance floor."

Nov. 12

Riverview Park

$25

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-country-can-festival-tickets-401327721017

Scottsdale

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews

"Join us on Saturday, November 12th for the annual AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews event at Salt River Fields. Enjoy & celebrate craft beer, spirits, wine and hard seltzers from around Arizona with over 25 local breweries, distilleries and wineries from the Copper state!"

Nov. 12

$19-$85

Salt River Fields

https://azbottlesandbrews.com/