Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 28-31

Need plans this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations to hot air balloon festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 28-31.

If you're looking for more Halloween and fall-themed events happening this month, check out our list of festive and spooky attractions in the Valley.

Apache Junction

Halloween Festival

"We are bringing back our popular Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Lost Dutchman Realty. Join local businesses as we close down the road, they line up their vehicles and pass out handfuls of candy to all the dressed up Ghouls and Goblins.

Non-profits and those supporting non-profits will host game and activity booths, these are ticketed activities. In addition there will be inflatable activities, crafts, food trucks, and new this year-the Pumpkin Patch!"

Cave Creek

Cave Creek Wicked

"The infamous FREE PARTY BUS BAR CRAWL and costume contest runs from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM. BRING THOSE AMAZING COSTUMES!

For the late night costumed crowd, beginning at 6:00 PM through 2:00 AM, board a complimentary fun bus from that continuously loops to and from the town’s top saloons for wicked staggered costume contests, specialty themed cocktails and prizes."

Oct. 29

6 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Litchfield Park

14th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival

"Ballet Folklorico Esperanza and the City of Avondale are excited to announce our 14th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival! Our one-of-a-kind artistic and cultural event is family-friendly and free to the public. Our festival will include live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, and a community ofrenda for all to enjoy."

Mesa

Downtown Mesa Trick or Treat

"Inviting all boos and ghouls to float down to Main Street for some Halloween trick-or-treating! Downtown Mesa merchants are handing out individually wrapped treats to costumed children on October 29th from 11am-3pm - or until all candy is claimed! This is a FREE event for the whole family to enjoy!"

UwU Con

"UwU Con is a three-day anime convention that celebrates gaming, anime, and food influenced by Japanese culture. Save the date for the inaugural event on October 28-30, 2022 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, AZ!"

Phoenix

Dia de los Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden

"Celebrate the colorful and vibrant Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos at the Garden with new and memorable experiences. The two-day festival will be filled with Mexican music, dance, storytelling y más! Honor a loved one at the Community Altar by artist Rufina Ruiz López. At day’s end, Garden guests are invited to join performers in La Procesión, a procession honoring passed loved ones, through the Garden."

Five-Day Halloween Party at Luckys

"Five days of ghoulish live tunes, spooky cocktails, DJs, and costumes at your favorite neighborhood bar!"

Halloween at Rosson House

"Experience Rosson House with our best spooky and historic objects on display, including a mourning dress, wicker coffin, and a replica Ouija board.

After exploring the house, check out crafts and stories in The Bungalow museum store where we will be sipping spiced cider, eating candy, and savoring desserts from the aptly named Vampire Penguin food truck. Costumes and photographs are encouraged for this unique Halloween event!"

Mikiztli Dia De Los Muertos Festival

"Music, Dance, Masked Performances, Kids Art Activities, Artists Mercado and Candlelight Closing Procession with Ceremony & Celebration. A unique and exciting artistic event that keeps families connected to their cultural heritage and traditions. Bring your entire family and invite your friends!"

Trick-or-Treat at the Children's Museum of Phoenix

"Join us for a day of spooktacular fun! Ghosts and ghouls are invited to trick-or-treat through the Museum, monster mash on the dance floor, create a Spooky Tree in the Art Studio, take part in the fashion fright show, and explore three floors of imaginative exhibits!"

Scottsdale

Bug Fest at Arizona Boardwalk

"Enjoy cockroach races, butterfly releases, a photo ‘hissing booth’, interactive bug zoo learning stations, edible insect treats, crafts and more! This event is free and recommended for bug-lovers of all ages! Wear your Halloween costume and be entered to win PRIZES!"

Halloween Bash at Arizona Boardwalk

Freak Show at the Hot Chick

"The Hot Chick is bringing all things spooky to Old Town Scottsdale with the return of their Freak Show Halloween party Saturday, October 29, complete with dancers, fire performers and maybe even an evil clown or two.

Get into character and transport to a Freak Show carnival where you can catch your favorite local DJs spinning all night and sip on $5 Spooky Tangs, a ghoulish twist on a Hot Chick classic, and $5 Happy Dad hard seltzers on special until 8 PM."

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

"Main Street will transform into a one-of-a-kind outdoor gallery displaying original works by more than 100 independent artists from around the world. The artists are being juried by a group of industry professionals whose focus is on creativity, quality, presentation, and uniqueness. Enjoy a visually distinctive experience as you shop for unique, handmade works of art.

In partnership with Willcox Wine Country, a consortium of wineries based in Southeast Arizona, there will be a Wine Garden, where those age 21 and older can enjoy tastings from 15 of the state’s best wineries while listening to live music."

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

"Over 20 Hot Air Balloons on display and passing out over 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters, live music, food and beverage, a Kids Zone, vendor market, tethered balloon rides, a haunted Spooky trail, fireworks and much more. Experience the Balloon Spooktacular for a safe, fun filled trick-or-treating Halloween Festival.:

Wicked Ball Never After

"Guests can come dressed as mystical and mythical creatures to celebrate its shipwrecked themed Halloween bash. The centerpiece of this year’s Wicked Ball? The entertainment! Guests will get to dance the night away with live music from Hook N Sling, Gattuso, and Matoma.?

Surprise

Ofrenda, A Dia de Los Muertos Celebration

"Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. OFRENDA pays tribute to traditional music and dances from different regions, including "La Bruja" from Veracruz and "Retablo Purépecha" from the state of Michoacán, along with music from the Disney movie Coco, plus an homage to Mexican artists Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante, and José Alfredo Jiménez."

Queen Creek

Spooky Sangria Social

"The Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting a Spooky Sangria Social Saturday, October 29 complete with seasonal-inspired house made sangria served from a cauldron and a costume contest!

Guests 21+ who show up in their Halloween best (in costume!) can take advantage of $2 prosecco Jell-O shots."