Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 28-31
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Dia de los Muertos celebrations to hot air balloon festivals, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 28-31.
Apache Junction
Halloween Festival
"We are bringing back our popular Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Lost Dutchman Realty. Join local businesses as we close down the road, they line up their vehicles and pass out handfuls of candy to all the dressed up Ghouls and Goblins.
Non-profits and those supporting non-profits will host game and activity booths, these are ticketed activities. In addition there will be inflatable activities, crafts, food trucks, and new this year-the Pumpkin Patch!"
- Oct. 29
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- $5+
- Superstition Shadows Park - 1091 W Southern Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
- https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/962/Halloween-Festival
Cave Creek
Cave Creek Wicked
"The infamous FREE PARTY BUS BAR CRAWL and costume contest runs from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM. BRING THOSE AMAZING COSTUMES!
For the late night costumed crowd, beginning at 6:00 PM through 2:00 AM, board a complimentary fun bus from that continuously loops to and from the town’s top saloons for wicked staggered costume contests, specialty themed cocktails and prizes."
- Oct. 29
- 6 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- https://www.facebook.com/CaveCreekWicked/
Litchfield Park
14th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival
"Ballet Folklorico Esperanza and the City of Avondale are excited to announce our 14th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival! Our one-of-a-kind artistic and cultural event is family-friendly and free to the public. Our festival will include live music, food trucks, arts & crafts, and a community ofrenda for all to enjoy."
- Oct. 29
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Free
- Avondale Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery- 3900 N Santa Fe Trial, Litchfield Park, AZ 85392
- https://balletfolkloricoesperanza.org/events
Mesa
Downtown Mesa Trick or Treat
"Inviting all boos and ghouls to float down to Main Street for some Halloween trick-or-treating! Downtown Mesa merchants are handing out individually wrapped treats to costumed children on October 29th from 11am-3pm - or until all candy is claimed! This is a FREE event for the whole family to enjoy!"
- Oct. 29
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free
- Downtown Mesa - 100 N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://downtownmesa.com/events/trick-or-treat
UwU Con
"UwU Con is a three-day anime convention that celebrates gaming, anime, and food influenced by Japanese culture. Save the date for the inaugural event on October 28-30, 2022 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, AZ!"
- Oct. 28-30
- $50 - $250
- Bell Bank Park - 1 Legacy Dr, Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://uwucon.com/
Phoenix
Dia de los Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden
"Celebrate the colorful and vibrant Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos at the Garden with new and memorable experiences. The two-day festival will be filled with Mexican music, dance, storytelling y más! Honor a loved one at the Community Altar by artist Rufina Ruiz López. At day’s end, Garden guests are invited to join performers in La Procesión, a procession honoring passed loved ones, through the Garden."
- Oct. 29-30
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- $19.95 - $34.95
- Desert Botanical Garden - 1201 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://dbg.org/events/dia-de-muertos/2022-10-29/
Five-Day Halloween Party at Luckys
"Five days of ghoulish live tunes, spooky cocktails, DJs, and costumes at your favorite neighborhood bar!"
- Until Nov. 1
- Starts at 6 p.m. every night
- Luckys Indoor Outdoor - 817 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-day-halloween-party-at-luckys-tickets-441312346107
Halloween at Rosson House
"Experience Rosson House with our best spooky and historic objects on display, including a mourning dress, wicker coffin, and a replica Ouija board.
After exploring the house, check out crafts and stories in The Bungalow museum store where we will be sipping spiced cider, eating candy, and savoring desserts from the aptly named Vampire Penguin food truck. Costumes and photographs are encouraged for this unique Halloween event!"
- Oct. 31
- 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- $3-$8
- Rosson House - 113 N 6th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.simpletix.com/e/halloween-at-rosson-house-tickets-112671
Mikiztli Dia De Los Muertos Festival
"Music, Dance, Masked Performances, Kids Art Activities, Artists Mercado and Candlelight Closing Procession with Ceremony & Celebration. A unique and exciting artistic event that keeps families connected to their cultural heritage and traditions. Bring your entire family and invite your friends!"
- Oct. 30
- 2 p.m.
- Free
- Steele Indian School Park - 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://culturalcoalition.com/events/mikiztli-dia-de-los-muertos-festival/
Trick-or-Treat at the Children's Museum of Phoenix
"Join us for a day of spooktacular fun! Ghosts and ghouls are invited to trick-or-treat through the Museum, monster mash on the dance floor, create a Spooky Tree in the Art Studio, take part in the fashion fright show, and explore three floors of imaginative exhibits!"
- Oct. 29-31
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- $16, free for museum members
- Children’s Museum of Phoenix - 215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/trick-or-treat-at-the-museum-2/2022-10-31/
Scottsdale
Bug Fest at Arizona Boardwalk
"Enjoy cockroach races, butterfly releases, a photo ‘hissing booth’, interactive bug zoo learning stations, edible insect treats, crafts and more! This event is free and recommended for bug-lovers of all ages! Wear your Halloween costume and be entered to win PRIZES!"
- Oct. 30
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Free
- Arizona Boardwalk - 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://www.azboardwalk.com/event/free-bug-fest-presented-by-butterfly-wonderland-foundation/
Halloween Bash at Arizona Boardwalk
Freak Show at the Hot Chick
"The Hot Chick is bringing all things spooky to Old Town Scottsdale with the return of their Freak Show Halloween party Saturday, October 29, complete with dancers, fire performers and maybe even an evil clown or two.
Get into character and transport to a Freak Show carnival where you can catch your favorite local DJs spinning all night and sip on $5 Spooky Tangs, a ghoulish twist on a Hot Chick classic, and $5 Happy Dad hard seltzers on special until 8 PM."
- Oct. 29
- 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- The Hot Chick - 4363 N 75th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.thehotchickaz.com/
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
"Main Street will transform into a one-of-a-kind outdoor gallery displaying original works by more than 100 independent artists from around the world. The artists are being juried by a group of industry professionals whose focus is on creativity, quality, presentation, and uniqueness. Enjoy a visually distinctive experience as you shop for unique, handmade works of art.
In partnership with Willcox Wine Country, a consortium of wineries based in Southeast Arizona, there will be a Wine Garden, where those age 21 and older can enjoy tastings from 15 of the state’s best wineries while listening to live music."
- Oct. 29-30
- Free, drink tickets cost between $20-$30
- Kierland Commons - 15205 N Kierland Blvd Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.kierlandcommons.com/ArtWineFestival
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
"Over 20 Hot Air Balloons on display and passing out over 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters, live music, food and beverage, a Kids Zone, vendor market, tethered balloon rides, a haunted Spooky trail, fireworks and much more. Experience the Balloon Spooktacular for a safe, fun filled trick-or-treating Halloween Festival.:
- Oct. 28-29
- 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- $17-$22
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://saltriverfields.com/spooktacular-hot-air-balloon-festival/
Wicked Ball Never After
"Guests can come dressed as mystical and mythical creatures to celebrate its shipwrecked themed Halloween bash. The centerpiece of this year’s Wicked Ball? The entertainment! Guests will get to dance the night away with live music from Hook N Sling, Gattuso, and Matoma.?
- Oct. 29
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- $60-$110
- Talking Stick Resort’s Salt River Grand Ballroom - 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/salt-river-grand-ballroom/wicked-ball-2022
Surprise
Ofrenda, A Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
"Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance company, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. OFRENDA pays tribute to traditional music and dances from different regions, including "La Bruja" from Veracruz and "Retablo Purépecha" from the state of Michoacán, along with music from the Disney movie Coco, plus an homage to Mexican artists Juan Gabriel, Selena, Pedro Infante, and José Alfredo Jiménez."
- Oct. 29
- 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- $45-$65
- The Vista Center for the Arts - 15660 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://www.thevistaaz.com/events/ofrenda
Queen Creek
Spooky Sangria Social
"The Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting a Spooky Sangria Social Saturday, October 29 complete with seasonal-inspired house made sangria served from a cauldron and a costume contest!
Guests 21+ who show up in their Halloween best (in costume!) can take advantage of $2 prosecco Jell-O shots."
- Oct. 29
- 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Free admission
- Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S Meridian Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/pages/signature-events?id=cc428717-9225-4715-b632-593c7665403f