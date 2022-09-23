Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 23-25

Check out all the fairs, music festivals and dance celebrations happening across the Phoenix metropolitan area for Sept. 23-25:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Fairs and festivals

Arizona State Fair - Phoenix

The Arizona State Fair comes back this weekend, offering rides, carnival games, a circus, live music and all kinds of fun for the whole family.

Date: Sept. 23 - Oct. 30; Thursdays - Sundays

Time: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Address: Arizona State Fairgrounds - 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Cost: Ages 8 and older are $15, 7 and under are free

https://azstatefair.com

Free Action & Adventure Festival - Scottsdale

"Meet your favorite action heroes, fly on a zipline, enjoy bounce houses and slides, face painting, live entertainment, action-packed performances, raffle prizes and giveaways, and local vendors for shopping!"

Somos Peoria 2022

"Somos Peoria is a multicultural festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This city-sponsored signature event takes place in Old Town Peoria on Washington Street, just southwest of Grand Avenue. Enjoy live music and entertainment from El Chicano, Latin Breed, and Mariachi Divas."

Food and drink

The Roundup food truck festival

The West Valley Mavericks Foundation will hold their annual food truck roundup event, complete with fireworks, a DJ and free kids entertainment. The event benefits the 100 Club.

Date: Sept. 24

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Address: Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338

https://www.westvalleymavericksfoundation.org/the-roundup

11th Annual Rockin' Taco Street Festival - Chandler

"A food, music and cultural celebration, Rockin’ Taco Street Fest will feature creative tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks. Wash it all down with Fresh Fruit Fresca, Cerveza, Handcrafted Margaritas, Micheladas and more!"

Oktoberfest at the Fountain - Fountain Hills

"The Fountain Hills OKTOBERFEST AT THE FOUNTAIN is truly a family-friendly, authentic Bavarian-style celebration…We haven’t overlooked any of the authentic details, including long tables papered in blue and white where attendees can chat with neighbors and meet new friends. Sing along with old-time German songs and dance a jig on our dance floor while enjoying the music of a live German band."

Music

Freestyle Festival - Tempe

"Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, Taylor Dayne, Expose, special guest Berlin & many more major artists take the stage on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona.

Freestyle Festival transforms Tempe Beach Park into an all-day 80's flashback dance party featuring a stacked, superstar lineup, craft food & beverages, art installations and much more!"

Hearts on Fire Music Festival - Avondale

"Join us for the first annual Hearts On Fire Music Festival ft All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Mayday Parade, Set It Off, Cray, & Young Misery at Marquee Theatre."

Other activities

Desperado LGBTQ+ Film & Arts Festival - Phoenix

"The Desperado LGBTQ+ Film Festival is an event hosted by the Desperado Film Club which is a Paradise Valley Community College student organization. Desperado’s mission is to showcase quality films that are related to the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. Our goal is to create an event that is educational, enlightening, entertaining, and enjoyable. In addition to the screening of films, local artists and photographers are showcased in the art gallery."

Sneaker Con Phoenix 2022

"The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth is coming back to Phoenix & Sneaker Con is coming in hot!! Be sure to be in the building with all your heat & be ready to buy, sell & trade all things sneakers/ streetwear & so much more!"

Superstition Village Tiki Marketplace - Queen Creek

"Polynesian Tiki Arts & Crafts Vendors, Live Music by Moonlight Magic, Hula Dancers from Kūliaikapono Hula Studio, Live Tiki Carving, Food & Drink, Limited Edition Event Tiki Mug produced by Oakwash, and more. FREE admission, first 100 attendees get a limited edition art print."

AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour

The Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix has hosted many sporting events, but this is a first: a pro sand beach volleyball tournament. The top six men's and women's teams from the 2022 season are competing in a single elimination tournament.

Date: Sept. 23 - 24

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

Address: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Admission: $25

https://avp.com/event/2022-phoenix-championships

Arizona Dance Festival

Dance companies from around the Valley will show off their choreography and dance moves this weekend.

Date: Sept. 23 - 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Address: Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.desertdancetheatre.org

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:









