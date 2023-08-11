Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Game On Expo, National Bowling Day and more

Need plans this weekend? Check out Game On Expo, National Bowling Day at Mavrix, Heritage Family Day and more happening in the Valley.

Phoenix

Beck & Phoenix at Footprint Center

"Beck & Phoenix are joining forces for the Summer Odyssey Tour, coming to Footprint Center with Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe on Friday, August 11!"

Aug. 11

5:45 p.m.

$40+

Footprint Center

https://www.footprintcenter.com/events/beck-phoenix/

Celebrate Hip Hop at Musical Instrument Museum

"Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with dance workshops and musical performances."

Aug. 12-13

Included with paid museum admission; $10 general, $15 teens, $10 kids

Musical Instrument Museum

https://mim.org/events/celebrate-hip-hop-2023/2023-08-12/

Dreamgirls at Phoenix Theatre Company

"Inspired by acts like Diana Ross and The Supremes, Dreamgirls follows the journey of Effie, Deena, and Lorrell as they rise to stardom in the 60s – and quickly learn what’s beneath the glitz and glam of success. Fame, fortune, and competition push their friendship to the limit in this high-energy musical told through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, and disco – featuring hits like "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going" and "One Night Only." You’re going to love this sensational story of sisterhood, perseverance, betrayal, and triumph – and question the price you’d pay for fame."

Through Sept. 3

$50+

Phoenix Theatre Company

https://phoenixtheatre.com/the-season/dreamgirls

Game On Expo

"Game On Expo is a multimedia gaming and anime event that began in 2015, and is the largest gaming convention in Arizona. It's an event that celebrates gaming, anime, music, and more!"

Aug. 11-13

$40+

Phoenix Convention Center

https://www.gameonexpo.com/

Heritage Family Day

"Stop by for free Heritage Family Days one Saturday a month at Heritage Square! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for storytime and a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn."

Aug. 12

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Heritage Square

https://heritagesquarephx.org/heritage-family-days/

National Bowling Day at Mavrix

"Join the Bowling Bash on National Bowling Day! Roll into the festivities with 50% OFF on our Signature Lanes until 2 PM! Bring your A-game, friends, and family!"

Aug. 12

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mavrix

https://www.mavrix.com/news/current-specials/

Post Malone at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 12

8 p.m.

$162+

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

https://concerts.livenation.com/post-malone-if-yall-werent-here-phoenix-arizona-08-12-2023/event/19005EAB978D1DC3

Scottsdale

Dream Splash Night Swim

"Let's pool party! Join us for our next night swim inspired by Barbie.

Take a dip into our Dream Splash with headliner DJ Jen Jones. Dance and play under the star's with Barbie inspired cocktails like the W Paloma."

Aug. 11-12

$25+

W Scottsdale

https://event.marriott.com/phxwh-w-scottsdale/events/scottsdale/dream-splash-night-swim-811

Sour & Sweet Beer Fest

"From fresh light beers to specialty boisterous sours. Located at the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Food will be available for purchase. Plenty of premium parking is available right across the street in the public parking garage. Cool off your summer at the Sour & Sweet Beer Fest!"

Aug. 12

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$45 - $65, $10 for designated drivers

The Clayton House

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sour-sweet-beer-fest-2023-tickets-580848953857

Tempe

Jay Pharoah

"Actor, comedian and regular Saturday Night Live contributor Jay Pharoah has performed stand-up in clubs in his native Virginia since the tender age of 15, citing his love of impressions, and more specifically Gilbert Gottfried's portrayal of Iago in Disney's 1991 movie Aladdin. Joining SNL in 2010, his impressions of fellow black actors Jay-Z, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Lil Wayne, and Denzel Washington received critical acclaim, following his rise to Youtube fame for his impression of Barack Obama."