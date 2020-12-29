'This is a monster of a virus': Gilbert woman loses mom, husband to COVID-19

A Gilbert family of six has been hit incredibly hard by the coronavirus.

It's been a devastating week for Alejandra Trujillo. Her mother died before Christmas and then her husband died. Both were within five days.

"I called emergency services. That was December 6th when this entire nightmare happened and he was intubated the next day."

Trujillo says her husband, Victor, had trouble breathing before going to the hospital. Then, his battle with COVID-19 moved to the ICU for weeks.

Meanwhile, the Trujillo family all tested positive including their two kids, and Trujillo's mother who went to the emergency room twice.

By Dec. 23, 84-year-old Raquel Sanchez died in hospice. And on Dec. 27, Victor died at the age of 47.

Advertisement

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Trujillo is fighting for strength.

"How else could I fathom everything that I'm going through right now and I need to be strong for my kids and for my mother-in-law because it's just us four."

Trujillo says her mom had dementia, but she remembers her work ethic and confidence.

Raquel Sanchez, 84, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 23, poses with her two grandkids. (Chaos in Focus Photography)

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

Victor, who was loyal to the Dodgers and Raiders, enjoyed road trips with his kids and loved his wife unconditionally.

"And I think that's what I'll miss the most is having him there with me. He was my rock."

Trujillo, now a single mom, is thankful for family and friends rallying around her.

In the ongoing pandemic, she says keep the faith and look out for your loved ones.

"This is a monster of a virus that will just take your family away at the drop of a dime."

If you'd like to help the Trujillo family, please visit their GoFundMe page.

------------

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

------------

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

------------

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: