Thousands of APS customers affected by power outages in the Prescott area

article

Thousands of APS customers are without power in the Prescott area right now.

According to APS' outage map, there are three major power outages in the Prescott area, affecting 6,443 customers in total, as of 1:25 p.m. Friday.

One of the outages, located to the north of the city, is affecting 3,152 customers alone.

Power is expected to be restored to the affected areas during the evening hours.

Earlier in the day, APS officials say on Twitter that storm conditions have caused multiple power outages across the state.