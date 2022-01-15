Toddler in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Paradise Valley pool

article

A toddler is in extremely critical condition after she was pulled from a pool in Paradise Valley.

Firefighters were called to a home near 36th Street and Stanford Drive after family members found their 18-month-old girl at the bottom of their swimming pool.

By the time first responders arrived, relatives had already started CPR and the child was warm and moaning, officials said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

