Tolleson voting center evacuated due to fire

A voting center in Tolleson is closed after the building was evacuated due to a fire.

The Tolleson Fire Department says it responded on Oct. 27 to the City of Tolleson senior center, located near 99th Avenue and Van Buren, for reports of smoke in the building.

Once at the scene, firefighters evacuated the building and extinguished a fire on the roof. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Ballots from the senior center, which is currently an active polling location, were secured by staff and a Maricopa County elections courier is en route to secure them.

The senior center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Anyone who was looking to drop off a ballot at the location is asked to go to the Avondale Civic Center, located at 11465 Civic Center Drive.