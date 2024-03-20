Trader Joe's cashews, Best Buy air fryers, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from March 13-20 that consumers should know about.

1. Trader Joe’s cashew recall: Product pulled over salmonella risk

2. Best Buy recalls Insignia air fryers

3. Honeywell alarms may not alert consumers to a fire

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 29,000 Honeywell fire alarms are being recalled because officials say they can malfunction "and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert consumers of a fire."

"This recall involves all Honeywell System Sounder L-series Low Frequency Sounders, Sounder Strobes, and Compact Sounders," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The sounder and strobes are square, with white and red plastic housings, listed for wall mounting and measure about 5.6 by 4.7 inches for the sounders and strobes and about 5.3 by 3.5 inches for the compact sounder. The model number, date codes and "System Sensor" are printed on the product label and carton. Date codes 3034 and 3035 and the following models are included in this recall: HWL-LF, HWL-LF-BP10, HRL-LF, HRL-LF-BP10, HGWL-LF-BP10, P2WL-LF."

Honeywell has received two reports of malfunctions, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled products should contact Honeywell for free inspection and repair.

The alarms were sold nationwide at retail stores.

4. Sleep masks may interfere with medical devices

(USFDA)

A worldwide recall of Sleepnet CPAP and BIPAP masks has been issued because officials say magnets installed in the masks may interfere with medical implants.

"When a magnet comes into close proximity to certain medical implants or metallic implants, it could interfere with the performance or the position of the implant, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Affected products are Mojo Full Face Vented Mask, Mojo Full Face Non‐Vented Mask, Mojo 2 Full Face Vented Mask, Mojo 2 Full Face Non‐Vented Mask, Mojo 2 Full Face AAV Non‐Vented Mask, iQ 2 Nasal Mask, and Phantom 2 Nasal Mask. This is applicable to all lot/UDI numbers."

Anyone with an active medical implant or metallic implant should not use the recalled masks.

"Implant examples include, but are not limited to, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), neurostimulators, aneurysm clips, metallic stents, ocular implants, insulin/infusion pumps, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunts, embolic coils, metallic splinter, implants to restore hearing or balance with implanted magnets (such as cochlear implants), flow disruption devices, contact lenses with metal, dental implants, metallic cranial plates, screws, burr hole covers, bone substitute device, magnetic metallic implants/electrodes/valves placed in upper limbs, torso, or higher, etc.," the FDA added.

5. Hot water boilers recalled due to carbon monoxide poisoning hazard

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 2,500 U.S. Boiler gas-fired hot water residential boilers have been recalled due to a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.

"The blocked vent switch (BVS) can fail to shut down the burners if the boilers are installed at altitudes above 5,400 feet and the vent system becomes blocked," the USCPSC wrote in a news release. "In such an event, the boiler can emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide into the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard to consumers."

The boilers were sold nationwide. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers with the recalled boilers should contact U.S. Boiler for a free repair kit.

