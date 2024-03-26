Expand / Collapse search

George Kelly trial continues: Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant

By and Associated Press
Updated  March 26, 2024 11:59am MST
Immigration
NOGALES, Ariz. - The trial resumes on Tuesday in the case of a southern Arizona rancher charged with shooting and killing a migrant on his property.

In January 2023, George Alan Kelly fatally shot 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea on his 170-acre property outside of Nogales.

Prosecutors say Kelly recklessly shot toward Cuen-Buitimea and another migrant, who were about 100 yards away.

George Kelly

Kelly's lawyer says his client heard a gunshot outside his property and shot into the air, fearing for his and his wife's safety.

Last week, both the prosecution and the defense gave their opening statements.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.