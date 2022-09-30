See ya, triple digits: Phoenix area forecast calls for patio outings as temps cool down

Arizona may finally be able to say summer is behind us as triple-digit temperatures are not in our 10-day forecast.

This is great news as many are looking to head outside for dinner on the patio, or maybe a few drinks.

While it's not fall in the same way a lot of people in other areas of the country would expect, it definitely is great for the downtown scene and restaurants.

"The 110, 120 in the summer, is a bit too much," said Kendall Grimmonpre on Sept. 30. "This is perfect right now."

That means patio weather is back in downtown Phoenix.

Bars and restaurants, like the Desmond and the Kettle Black, are getting ready for a bustling season, starting with a bar crawl.

"We're going to have thousands of people on the sidewalks checking out both familiar restaurants and new restaurants," said R.J. Price, chief growth officer of Downtown Phoenix Inc. "We've got a lot of new bars and restaurants downtown and this is actually a showcase."

October is just the beginning. Phoenix has months of patio weather ahead, plus the Super Bowl in February.

Business owners say they're ready.

"Especially in the fall, our parks will be activated, a lot of events, multicultural events, and we're just happy to be a part of all of it," Price said.