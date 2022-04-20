Truck crashes into Pioneer Living History Museum in north Phoenix

Daisy Mountain Fire crews are investigating after a truck crashed into the Pioneer Arizona Living History Museum at Interstate 17 and Pioneer Road.

The vehicle crashed into the museum's general store. A tow truck was seen pulling the vehicle away.

Officials say no one inside the museum was hurt, but the driver was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A truck crashed into the Pioneer Museum on April 20. (Daisy Mountain Fire)

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







