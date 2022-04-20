Truck crashes into Pioneer Living History Museum in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Daisy Mountain Fire crews are investigating after a truck crashed into the Pioneer Arizona Living History Museum at Interstate 17 and Pioneer Road.
The vehicle crashed into the museum's general store. A tow truck was seen pulling the vehicle away.
Officials say no one inside the museum was hurt, but the driver was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A truck crashed into the Pioneer Museum on April 20. (Daisy Mountain Fire)
More Arizona headlines
- Arizona troopers seize 70 pounds of meth during Laveen traffic stop
- Maricopa County appoints Rachel Mitchell as interim County Attorney
- OSHA considers pulling Arizona’s work safety oversight
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement