Trump, Pence to hold dueling rallies in Arizona for governor's race

By , FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

Trump, Pence to hold dueling rallies in Arizona for governor's race

With less than two weeks until the Arizona Primary Election, former President Donald Trump and his Vice President, Mike Pence, are throwing their support behind different candidates at dueling rallies. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX - With less than two weeks until the Arizona Primary Election, former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, are throwing their support behind different candidates at dueling rallies. 

Trump is backing Kari Lake and will be rallying for her at Tim's Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on July 22.

Pence, who endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, will speak at a rally at TYR Tactical in Peoria before heading to Tucson for a rally at the Border Patrol office.

Lake and Robson are the GOP frontrunners for the Arizona Primary Election.

According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, over 275,000 ballots have already been returned and counted.

The last day to request an early ballot is Friday.

The Arizona Primary Election takes place on Aug. 2.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

GettyImages-1190282558

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand together during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)