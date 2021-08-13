Expand / Collapse search
Tucson City Council approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TUCSON, Ariz. - People working for the City of Tucson will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the city's mayor, Regina Romero, the Tucson City Council has approved a plan that requires all persons employed by the city to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine mandate was discussed during a special City Council meeting that was streamed on YouTube.

According to Mayor Romero, there will be exemptions for medical reasons, as well as an exemption for those with sincerely held religious objections.

