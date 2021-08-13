Tucson City Council approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

article

People working for the City of Tucson will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the city's mayor, Regina Romero, the Tucson City Council has approved a plan that requires all persons employed by the city to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine mandate was discussed during a special City Council meeting that was streamed on YouTube.

According to Mayor Romero, there will be exemptions for medical reasons, as well as an exemption for those with sincerely held religious objections.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.