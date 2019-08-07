Tucson to vote on sanctuary city law in November

article

Officials in Tucson have approved placing a "sanctuary city" measure on the ballot, but not without some pushback.

KVOA-TV reports the Tucson City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the initiative on the November ballot, which could potentially lead to Arizona's first-ever "sanctuary city."

Councilmembers were required to vote after the measure got more than the minimum required number of petition signatures.

The initiative would add protections for people living in the U.S. illegally.

Video shows a woman wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat repeatedly shouting that the initiative defies U.S. immigration law.

The footage has since gone viral on social media because of an unidentified man in a green polo shirt laughing nearby.

"#GreenShirtGuy" was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter as of Wednesday morning.



