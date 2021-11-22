Turkeys not Tickets: Mesa PD surprises drivers with holiday cheer

Surprise – you're being pulled over!

"When you made your turn, you made a wide turn. You're supposed to stay in your lane," said Officer Jason Flam of the Mesa Police Department.

The bigger surprise: instead of going back to his cruiser and returning with a ticket, Officer Flam returned with a frozen turkey.

"I think it's a nice gesture. I was totally surprised," said Darryl, who is from North Dakota.

The next motorist was delighted, but was already set for their Thanksgiving meal.

"Thank you so much.. very generous offer.. like to pass it on."

Some of these turkey stops have become emotional.

"One lady with an infectious laugh.. started laughing, but the tears were coming down. Another gentleman put his head down and the tears just.. I don't think they can afford the turkey, so it worked out really good," said Flam.

For another motorist, the timing was perfect.

"In fact, I was on my way to Costco to pick up some fixings, so this saved me a few bucks," said Mike Ormerod.

The Turkeys not Tickets program was proposed by a Mesa police commander. It's another way to connect with the community.

"I think it's a great idea. I was telling the officer, in the past few years, police officers in general have gotten a bad rap, and I think it's important they get recognized for putting it out there every day," said Ormerod.

Flam added, "I don't think we understood how important this was going to be."

