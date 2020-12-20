Two men accused of stealing tobacco items from Phoenix gas station

article

The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two men who stole several items from a gas station and threatened an employee with a gun.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, two men in their 20s went into a Circle K gas station around midnight near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the men took several tobacco products and put them into a backpack and a large blue bag.

One of the men reportedly threatened an employee saying he had a gun.

Police say the men took off in a stolen minivan that has since been found.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.