Two men die in Lake Havasu boat accident

Two men have died after a deadly boating accident on the Colorado River on Aug. 1.

Mohave County deputies say two boats collided near Lake Havasu City, injuring several people in the water.

Two men were pulled from the water and died at the scene. A third man was taken to the hospital in ciritical condition.

Officials have not specified what might have led up to the crash.

