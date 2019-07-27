Two teachers found dead in swimming pool of home they were house sitting

Two Iowa school teachers drowned in the pool of a home they were house sitting.

The men were found in the pool in Davenport, Iowa, on July 22. Authorities then released the identities of the men on July 23. They were identified as Mark Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, and Kenneth Anderson, 57, of Bellevue.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated they were accidental drownings, but are still looking into what happened. They said the men had no relation to each other.

Fox affiliate Fox 17 reported both men were high school teachers and that they were house sitting for the owner of the home where they were found dead.

Kenneth was a social studies teacher and head bowling coach at Bellevue Middle and High School, according to Fox 17. As for Mark, he was a retired science teacher from North Scott High School in 2014 and was also a teacher at Bellevue.

Authorities did not release details on what exactly happened at the owner's home or how the men were found dead.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.