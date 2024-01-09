UArizona shooting: University resolves legal claims linked to professor's death

Officials with the University of Arizona say they have reached a deal that resolves legal claims stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of a professor.

In a statement released on Jan. 9, university officials said the agreement was made between the university and Thomas Meixner's family, and "includes a monetary settlement for the family, and non-monetary commitments that affirm the university's continuing support for the well-being of those most affected by these events, and that provide the family with a voice in the university's planning and implementation of measures designed to improve the safety and security of the university community."

The incident happened in October 2022, when Meixner was shot inside the Harshbarger building, on the university's Tucson campus. Meixner died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Murad Dervish, was subsequently accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, endangerment and burglary. According to a criminal complaint, a flyer with a photograph of Dervish had been circulated to university staff prior to the shooting, with instructions to call 911 if he ever entered the building.

The complaint also said Dervish was "expelled" and "barred from being on University of Arizona property" and he had been the subject of several reports of harassment and threats to staff members working at Harshbarger.

University officials say campus police tried to get Dervish charged two separate times before the shooting. But county prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with threats or intimidation.

In March 2023, university officials released a safety report that was commissioned by an independent security company. The report included 33 recommendations, which include installing fire and safety-compliant locks on classroom doors, and automatically registering everyone involved with the university to receive UAlerts, a free service that university officials say delivers emergency alerts to cell phones, mobile devices, and/or e-mail accounts during a campus emergency.

