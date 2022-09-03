UFO and alligator sightings, flipping the bird, creepy dolls: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From an investigation into a reported alligator in a manmade Arizona lake to a possible UFO sighting in Texas, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Aug. 27-Sept. 2 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Police searching for alligator that was reportedly placed in Glendale lake: Glendale Police have not confirmed that an alligator was placed in the Arrowhead Lakes community, north of the Loop 101, but they were told the gator was being dumped out of a 10-gallon aquarium.

2. 'No More Sagging' campaign offers free belts to high school students with sagging pants: A program promoting self-respect and the importance of making a good impression by simply wearing a belt is taking off at a South Carolina high school.

FILE-Youth walking on the street with low lowered pants. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3. Kellogg’s will pay you $5,000 to eat cereal for dinner: Kellogg’s is giving five lucky people a chance to win $5,000 each and a year’s worth of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops and Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal in its Cereal for Dinner Sweepstakes.

FILE - Kellogg brand Frosted Flakes cereal. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

4. UFO sighting? Mysterious lights caught on camera in Round Rock: Did people in Central Texas see some UFOs in the sky? That's what many people are wondering after several videos captured some mysterious lights in the evening on September 1.

5. Arizona 3rd grader writes more than 30 picture books. His reason why is adorable: Greyson is only in third grade and has already written 31 picture books. He writes about things he likes – animals and weather.

6. 4,000 beagles successfully rescued from Virginia breeding facility in search of loving homes: All 4,000 beagles have been recovered from a Cumberland-based medical contract breeding facility called Envigo.

WALDORF, MARYLAND - AUGUST 08: Beagles rescued from Envigo breeding and research facility wait for their medical procedures at Paw Prints Animal Hospital on August 08, 2022 in Waldorf, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Expand

7. Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows: A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows.

FlightAware

8. Satanic Temple hosts 'After School Satan Club' at Pennsylvania school: A Pennsylvania resident said that the After School Satan Club is a 'crazy' idea.

9. Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral: "Briar named the doll Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I’m pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Brittany Beard said in the now viral Facebook post.

Credit: Brittany Beard

10. Volunteers come together to take Maricopa County shelter dogs on walks: Volunteers in Mesa are coming together every month to take dogs at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter on a morning walk.







