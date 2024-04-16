Underground explosion reported in Paradise Valley

No one was hurt during an apparent explosion on Tuesday in Paradise Valley.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. on April 16 near 37th Street and Lincoln Drive.

Phoenix Fire says crews responded to the scene and found two manhole covers that were lying on the street. Arizona Public Service also responded to the scene and determined there had been a small underground explosion in an electrical vault.

(Phoenix Fire Dept.)

"Hazmat teams were dispatched to the scene to meter the area for natural gas and all reading [sic] came back zero," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said. "None of the surrounding homes or businesses lost power."

Eastbound Lincoln Drive is closed between 37th and 40th Streets due to the investigation.

