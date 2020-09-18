Upcoming TikTok ban could affect efforts to bring awareness to missing persons cases

A ban on Chinese-owned apps in the United States is set to begin on Sept. 20.

The Trump Administration's decision would prevent people from downloading the popular app TikTok and limit the use of WeChat due to national security concerns.

Tiktok isn't just about sharing entertaining videos. For some, it helps share crucial information on missing persons cases. Specifically, the case involving Alicia Navarro.

Navarro was last seen during the early-morning hours of September 15, 2019, near the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale Police officials say Navarro had an iPhone and a MacBook, but the electronics have been inactive since that day. Navarro was just days away from her 15th birthday when she disappeared. She will turn 16 on Sept. 20, the day the ban is set to take effect.

Alicia Navarro (DPS)

For Jessica Nuñez, her whole life is now dedicated to finding her teenage daughter. A missing poster just isn't enough, and in less than a few weeks, Nuñez has racked up millions of views on TikTok to keep Navarro's story alive.

For the past few weeks, Nuñez has been sharing dozens of videos on TikTok to keep the public aware. She says she's still learning creative ways to use the app

"I believe, personally myself, we live in such a fast-paced life that's, like, so short, these videos, it just gets to the point," said Nuñez.

The "Find Alicia Navarro" TikTok account now has more than 70,000 followers, and the content is quickly approaching nearly 10 million total views.

"Having my daughter's story go viral, it's just incredible," said Nuñez.

Nuñez says her daughter may have been lured by an online predator before she vanished. Now, with a looming ban of TikTok, Nuñez says while it is disappointing, nothing will stop her from finding Navarro.

"There's nothing that she could do or could have done that will lessen my love for her," said Nuñez.

A broader ban of TikTok will be delayed until November 12. Meanwhile, there is talk of a deal between Oracle and TikTok's owner, a company called Bytedance, so that a full ban on the app can be stopped.