US 60 partially reopens in Glendale after crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Grand Avenue - otherwise known as US 60 - closed in both directions in Glendale because of a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation, but it has since partially reopened Saturday afternoon.
The eastbound lanes reopened at 75th Avenue, and the westbound lanes remain closed at 67th Avenue.
