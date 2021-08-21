Expand / Collapse search

US 60 partially reopens in Glendale after crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Grand Avenue - otherwise known as US 60 - closed in both directions in Glendale because of a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation, but it has since partially reopened Saturday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes reopened at 75th Avenue, and the westbound lanes remain closed at 67th Avenue.

