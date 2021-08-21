Tempe PD: Man assaulted, run over by car near ASU campus

article

The Tempe Police Department is investigating after a man was assaulted and run over by a car near College Avenue and University Drive on Aug. 21, officials say.

The victim reportedly was walking down the street at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when an argument broke out between him and three people inside a vehicle.

Tempe officers say one of the suspects got out of the car and attacked the victim, causing him to fall into the roadway.

The car then ran the man over before driving away, according to ASU Police. He received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police say the vehicle is a black-colored sedan, and no suspect descriptions were made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tempe Police.

