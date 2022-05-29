Uvalde mass school shooting, arrest made in deadly Buckeye hit-and-run: this week's top stories

article

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, a man was arrested in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist in Buckeye, and a woman died after her leg was amputated in another incident at Lake Pleasant – these are the top stories from May 22-28.

1. Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack: Family members said Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died just two days after his wife was tragically killed when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia died trying to protect her students, alongside teacher Eva Mireles, when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

2. Man arrested for hit-and-run death of bicyclist, Buckeye Police say: Police say Fernando Ramos was driving a pickup truck when he collided with 60-year-old George Cooper, who was riding a bike near Jackrabbit Trail and Beloat Road in Buckeye. Deputies pulled over Ramos about nine miles away and took him into custody.

3. Mother of Texas school shooter was in disbelief about son shooting grandmother, boyfriend's mom says: Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly shot his grandmother in the face, then drove to an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas and murdered 19 children and two adults.

Salvador Ramos is pictured in a handout image. (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

4. Woman dies after her leg is amputated in Lake Pleasant incident involving boat propeller, deputies say: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Tehanah Smith jumped off a boat while it was in motion to help kids in the tube behind the boat who had fallen off when she was run over by the boat's propellor, resulting in an "accidental limb amputation." She died hours later.

5. Massacre in Mexico: 11 people killed in attack on two bars: A group of armed men in hoods reportedly came in two trucks and opened fire before throwing two bombs. As many as 50 shots were believed to have been fired.

6. 8-year-old twins starved, abused before one died at just 29 pounds; mother, boyfriend charged: A woman and her boyfriend were charged in the death of an 8-year-old girl and injuries to her surviving twin sister. The Texas girls were malnourished and physically abused over an extended time, according to court documents.

7. Husband shoots and kills his wife because she 'startled him,' Tempe Police say: Investigators say Christopher Hoopes shot his wife, Colleen Hoopes, twice with a .9mm handgun and called 911 four minutes later. He was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

8. 2022 monsoon season in Arizona expected to be above-normal – good news for state agriculture: The start of monsoon season is weeks away and experts say it could be a wet one as above-normal rainfall is being predicted for the southern half of Arizona.

9. Charges: Mom fatally shot 6-year-old son, hid his body in trunk of car: The mom of a 6-year-old boy who was found fatally shot in the trunk of the car she was driving was charged with murder, accused of shooting him up to nine times in the car with a shotgun.

10. Suspect who shot at Phoenix officers arrested after hours-long standoff: police: A suspect who fired multiple gunshots at Phoenix Police officers was arrested after an hours-long standoff, the department said.