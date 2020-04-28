Valley air conditioning companies taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

As gas prices drop, the temperatures are heading in the opposite direction. which means people want to make sure their air conditioner is ready for a long, hot summer.

Some, however, are leery about letting repair techs into their homes during the pandemic.

HVAC companies are seeing an increase in calls. Now, there's a backlog because when Arizona's stay-at-home order went into effect, many people didn't want workers coming to their homes.

"We're balancing taking care of emergencies and pre-season maintenance a month behind because of the COVID," said Mike Donley with Donley Service Center.

If people are expecting a technician to fix their AC problems, they may not get to there until early June.

"We’re doing all these common-sense things that you would think," said Donley. "Our technicians are wearing shoe covers, sanitizing their tools and washing their hands frequently, and we’re wearing a mask upon request."

Donley also offered a few tips for others, asking them to make sure their filter is changed, and that the thermostat is on, and down to 75°F.

Advertisement

"First thing to do is to go outside and check your condensing unit. That’s the unit that is outside," said Donley. "If you have a split system, you might be able to save yourself some money, but if it’s not raining, check the breaker and go to your electrical panel. Turn it on, turn it off and back on, and hopefully in five minutes or so, it will come back on."

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.