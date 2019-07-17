Valley Air Force veteran given brand new rental home

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- One Valley community is giving back to a very special veteran by gifting her a new place to live.

Christopher Todd Communities New Lease on Life program gives rental homes to veterans for free and discounted rates.

Nobody knows the meaning of hard work and sacrifice better than Jessica Johnson. As a wife, mother, and U.S. Air Force veteran, Jessica is used to giving her all for the sake of others. Thanks to Christopher Todd Communities, Jessica is finally on the receiving end.

"It's just such an amazing opportunity I'm so thankful for it," said Jessica Johnson, U.S. Air Force veteran.

Jessica is the recipient of Christopher Todd's A New Lease on Life program where she and her family have the opportunity to live in a luxury rental home free for a year and at a reduced rate for two years after.

Chad from Christopher Todd Communities says the initiative is all about giving back.

"It's always emotional the whole process, but this is kind of the peak of being able to see how it affects them and to know that it's a pivotal point for their family to continue to move forward," said Chad Bowman, VP of Operations for Christopher Todd Communities.

Advertisement

Jessica says she's most excited for her almost 4-year-old to have a little more room to grow.

"To be able to just live in a community like this and it's so beautiful and everybody seems so nice and to have him you know have his own space," said Jessica.

Chad adds that it's an honor to help Jessica, a person who helps so many others.

"Jessica has already done so much even after her service to give back and this is just another hand up to help continue that," said Chad.

Christopher Todd Communities plans to help a few more veterans this year. To apply for the New Lease on Life program click here.