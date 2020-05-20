Valley business owner asks President Trump a question during conference call

It's not everyday one gets the opportunity to ask the President of the United States a question, but one Gilbert business owner did after she was invited by the White House to join in on a conference call with Donald Trump.

"I was like, I’m there, I’m going to go and be thankful," said Martha Llamas.

Llamas says she's grateful for the opportunity to have been in the presence of the President. She is the owner of M&R Commercial Cleaning Company and was invited to go the White House in February to represent small business owners in Arizona.

A month later, Llamas was invited to the Honeywell facility when President Trump visited.

The small business owner says she's thankful she was selected to represent Hispanic business owners.

Earlier on Wednesday, Llamas spoke to the President for the first time, having been invited to join in on a conference call with Trump along with other Hispanic business owners and representatives nationwide.

There, she had a chance to ask President Trump a question.

Llamas said it's a day she will never forget, and says she feels empowered more than ever.