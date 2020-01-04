Valley residents participate in the Peoria Polar Plunge to raise money for free swim lessons

Water safety is a big issue in Arizona, where many people have pools, so dozens of Valley residents took a polar plunge to raise awareness about the dangers of drowning.

It was a New Year's dip in cold water all for a great cause.

"For us to talk about drowning and water safety in this time of year as well, we still have drownings, we still have to watch our kids around water so that's why we're doing it at this time," said Christian Peck with the City of Peoria Recreation Department.

For the past 12 years, the Peoria community comes together to bring awareness to drowning prevention.

"He needs to know the water safety and he needs to know what to do if he falls in the water, to be able to turn and find the wall or find me or someone who's right next to him," said Melissa Berry, a participant for seven years.

The Polar Plunge has been a tradition for hundreds of families in the area.

The City of Peoria Recreation Department says the Polar Plunge isn't just fun in the water.

"It's cold and they're jumping into water that's like 48 degrees," said Peck.

All donations from the event will go to free swim lessons for kids in the summer.

Winter Water Safety Day & Polar Plunge

Jan. 4, 8am

Sunrise Pool

21321 N. 86th Dr.

Peoria, AZ

(87th Ave. south of Deer Valley Rd.)

Event is free; $25 donation pays for a 2-week swim lesson for a child

www.peoriaaz.gov/aquatics