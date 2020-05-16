Expand / Collapse search

Valley students honored with unique graduation at the Phoenix Raceway

Graduation season has begun for many students across the valley, but of course their ceremonies were either canceled or look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, students from Buckeye and Phoenix graduated without stepping foot on a stage.

Students sat in a car with their loved ones as they heard their names being called at the finish line of the Phoenix Raceway.

Students rode along for a one-mile drive around the raceway, and while they weren't crossing the stage, Justin Redmon says this made up for it.

"I feel really good," Redmon said. "This is a really good day for me to see my senior class, it’s a great honor to have this."

Cars were decorated and lots of smiles were had, celebrating a major milestone.

