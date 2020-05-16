Valley students honored with unique graduation at the Phoenix Raceway

Graduation season has begun for many students across the valley, but of course their ceremonies were either canceled or look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, students from Buckeye and Phoenix graduated without stepping foot on a stage.

Students sat in a car with their loved ones as they heard their names being called at the finish line of the Phoenix Raceway.

Students rode along for a one-mile drive around the raceway, and while they weren't crossing the stage, Justin Redmon says this made up for it.

"I feel really good," Redmon said. "This is a really good day for me to see my senior class, it’s a great honor to have this."

Cars were decorated and lots of smiles were had, celebrating a major milestone.

