Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona on August 11

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona on August 11 to accept an endorsement and speak at a campaign event.

Pence will accept an endorsement from the Arizona Association of Police in Tucson and deliver remarks on "the Trump administration’s continued support of the men and women serving in law enforcement and their unwavering commitment to never defund the police," his office said.

Pence will then travel to Mesa to participate in a Latter-day Saints for Trump Coalition event.

The vice president visited Arizona last month and met with Governor Doug Ducey amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.